Michiel Huisman To Star In Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series ‘The Flight Attendant’

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones alum Michiel Huisman is set as the male lead opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Huisman will play Alex, a charming, wealthy businessman, who runs into some serious bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cassie (Cuoco) longer than expected. He also joins previously cast Sonoya Mizuno.

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Steve Yockey. Filming is set to begin this fall on eight one-hour episodes.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Huisman, who played Daario Naharis on Game Of Thrones, recently co-starred on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House. He is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Peikoff Mahan and Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK.