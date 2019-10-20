Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition’ Special Confirmed For Food Network

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Michael Moore Endorses Bernie Sanders: It’s Time To “Crush” Trump

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10450902f) Michael Moore speaks at the "Bernie's Back Rally" at Queensbridge Park, Long Island City, in New York Bernie's Back Rally with Bernie Sanders, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2019. (Credit: Shutterstock)
Shutterstock

Michael Moore officially threw his support behind Bernie Sanders Saturday, saying the Vermont senator can “crush” President Trump at the polls.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker joined freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at Sanders’ “Bernie Is Back!” rally in Queens, New York. It was the 2020 presidential candidate’s first big campaign event since he suffered a heart attack earlier this month.

Moore told the crowd that age and health are not factors for Sanders (I-VT). Instead, the Sicko director blamed political pundits and the media for making the 78-year-old politician’s age a factor by recycling tired “tropes.”

[Watch the video below]

“They are doing everything they can to throw everything they can come up with, to get people to think differently about Bernie,” Moore told the massive crowd. “So what do they say? Bernie’s too old.”

“Yeah. Well, here’s what’s too old,” he continued. “The electoral college is too old. That’s what’s too old. A $7.25 minimum wage, that’s too old. Women not being paid the same as men, that’s too old. Thousands and thousands of dollars of student debt. What is that? Too old.”

Bernie Sanders, US Presidential Election Campaigning, New York, USA - 19 Oct 2019 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders (Credit: Shutterstock)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders attend “Bernie’s Back!” rally. Shutterstock

Moore went on to say Sanders’ age and experience are benefits.

“It’s actually a gift that we have a 78-year-old American running for president of the United States,” the left-leaning director stated. “Bernie has seen the things many of us have never seen — a pay raise! How about that?”

After the crowd erupted in laughter, Moore added, “A 78-year-old knows what a pension is. Remember that? Look it up. A 78-year-old knows what it looks like to defeat fascism and white supremacy.”

Moore then told attendees it’s time to dump President Trump.

“We need to not only crush Trump at the polls, afterwards, we aim to fix this rotten, corrupt, economic system that gave us Donald Trump,” he said.

The director also endorsed Sanders in the race for the White House in 2016.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad