Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle Land Key Roles In James Comey CBS Studios Miniseries

House of Cards standout Michael Kelly is back in the political realm as Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Tony-winner Jennifer Ehle is set to play Patrice Comey in the CBS Studios event miniseries based on former FBI Director James Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. They join Jeff Daniels, who’ll play Comey, and Brendan Gleeson, who’ll play President Donald Trump. Production begins next month and CBS will later set an airdate and decide whether the mini is broadcast on Showtime, CBS All Access, or both.

Kelly is a four time Emmy nominee who on House of Cards played Doug Stamper, the former chief of staff and ethically compromised fixer for President Frank Underwood. His credits include All Square, Changeling, Dawn of the Dead, The Adjustment Bureau, Chronicle, Now You See Me and Everest. He also appeared in the TV miniseries Generation Kill, and six episodes of The Sopranos as Agent Ron Goddard. He will star next in Amazon Prime’s second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiering November 1.

Billy Ray, who adapted and is directing, said: “When I first met Jeff Daniels on this movie, I told him, ‘I’m going to surround you with racehorses who are also workhorses. That’s Michael and Jennifer. So talented, so good at their craft – they fill their characters yet it feels effortless – so their performances are always layered and unfussy, exactly the right kind of rhythm for this story.”

Ehle is a two-time Tony winner – as Best Actress in a Play in 2000 for The Real Thing and as Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2007 for The Coast of Utopia. Film credits include Contagion and Zero Dark Thirty, and she appeared along with Daniels in the 2018 miniseries about the run-up to 9/11, The Looming Tower.

Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin are exec producing the Comey mini.

Kelly is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment, and Schreck, Rose Dapello, Adams Berlin & Dunham; Ehle is represented by UTA and Independent Talent in the UK.