Michael B. Jordan Animated Series ‘gen: LOCK’ Moves From Rooster Teeth To HBO Max For Second Season Premiere

Michael B. Jordan-voiced animated series gen:LOCK has been handed a second season via HBO Max.

The first season of the half-hour series premiered on Rooster Teeth, the WarnerMedia digital brand but the second season will premiere on HBO Max before becoming available to subscribers of Rooster Teeth’s subscription service First 90 days later.

It is the latest example of WarnerMedia moving content to the HBO Max streaming service; earlier this week, it brought back Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time for four one-hour specials and earlier today, it commissioned four documentary projects from CNN.

gen:LOCK, which was created by Gray Haddock and focuses on a near-future dystopia undergoing a new, technologically driven world war, stars Creed and Black Panther star Jordan alongside Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and David Tennant (Jessica Jones, Dr. Who), who all return.

It tells the story of an oppressive authoritarian force that threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

gen:LOCK is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society, along with Rooster Teeth’s Matt Hullum and Ryan P. Hall. The series is produced by Rooster Teeth’s in-house animation studio.

“We are proud to bring gen:LOCK’s bold vision, inventive style, and extraordinary cast to HBO Max, and to build on the success that our partners at Rooster Teeth and Outlier Society have crafted so skillfully,” said Billy Wee, senior vice president original animation, HBO Max.

“We’re beyond excited to be producing a second season of gen:LOCK for HBO Max,” said Matt Hullum, co-founder and Chief Content Officer at Rooster Teeth. “Billy Wee and the team at HBO Max have been incredibly supportive in the development process, and we’re thrilled to be working closely with them on this project. We were blown away by the response to the first season of this show, both by the Rooster Teeth community and the Adult Swim audience, and cannot wait to bring it to more fans of action, sci-fi, and mecha animation.”