MGM TV Inks Development-Production Deal With China Star Omnimedia

MGM Television is expanding its footprint in the Middle Kingdom, inking a deal with China Star Omnimedia to co-produce and co-develop local language alternative programming for the Chinese market. As part of the deal, China Star Omnimedia will distribute formats in China with MGM overseeing distribution for the rest of the world.

“The influence that China Star Omnimedia has on pop culture is second to none and underscores the immense opportunity that lies ahead with this exciting new partnership,” said Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group. “The country’s incredibly rich culture provides a huge trove of possibilities in the alternative programing space, and we look forward to working with our colleagues in China to entertain new generations of audiences around the world.”

China Star Omnimedia and its affiliates’ additional series produced include local versions of The Voice, King of Masked Singer, So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars. The company has also produced original reality formats of its own, including Sing My Song and Street Dance of China.

MGM TV’s alternative programming slate includes The Voice on NBC; Survivor on CBS; Shark Tank on ABC; Beat Shazam on Fox; Real Housewives of Orange County and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo; Live PD on A&E; Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on Nickelodeon as well as the syndicated programs Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, Couples Court with the Cutlers and Personal Injury Court.

“MGM’s deep experience in creative storytelling and unparalleled expertise in producing global formats will help us expand and accelerate our capabilities in the alternative content space,” said Roye Meng, Executive Director of China Star Omnimedia. “We look forward to building off of the extensive MGM catalog and developing new content together to create universally resonant shows for audiences not just in China, but around the world.”