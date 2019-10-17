MGM Acquires Austin Everett’s Sci-Fi Spec ‘The Traveler’

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has picked up Austin Everett’s sci-fi spec screenplay The Traveler.

Sandino Moya Smith and Adam Rosenberg are overseeing for the studio. We hear the plot largely is being kept under wraps.

Austin Everett Courtesy

Everett is dual Japanese and American citizen who was born in Japan and grew up in Hawaii. His introduction to the world of film was at age 5 in Tokyo, where he was cast in a recurring role for a NHK drama series. In his teens, he began writing and directing his own short films and fell in love with being behind the camera as a writer-director, not in front.

He directed and wrote the 2017 romance feature Secondhand Hearts, about a photographer who falls in love with an American woman on a trip to Japan, only to learn that she’s his girlfriend’s older sister when he returns to the States.

Everett also directed and wrote the action fantasy short Juventud, about a lone conquistador who inches closer to his mythical destination in the South American jungle.

Everett is repped by Verve, Writ Large & Jackoway Tyerman.

MGM had a fantastic weekend with the release via UAR of the animated pic The Addams Family, which currently counts $39.3M at the domestic box office. MGM already greenlighted a sequel, which we broke the news on, set for Oct. 22, 2021.