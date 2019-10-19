Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson And Others Await Comcast Response To Call For Outside Investigation Into NBC News

An all-star collection of news anchors is now awaiting a response from NBCUniversal parent Comcast to its demand for an outside investigation into NBC News.

Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, Greta Van Susteren, Linda Vester, Addie Zinone and Eleanor McManus, the founder of MeToo journalist organization Press Forward, have sent a letter to Comcast asking for an external investigation of NBC News. The letter is in response to recent revelations in the Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill, which painted a sordid picture of sexual harassment at the news division.

Comcast has yet to respond publicly to the letter, which was sent Thursday night and addressed to Comcast CEO/chairman Brian Roberts and the company board of directors.

NBC News has denied knowing about allegations revolving around former Today Show host Matt Lauer and others who allegedly covered up his activities while under NBC News employ. Chief among the allegations was one by former NBC News producer Brooke Nevils, who claims she was raped by Lauer, something he denies.

So far, the NBC response to the book and investigation has been done internally, something that the letter-writers found troubling.

Kelly said on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News earlier this week that NBC should employ an outside investigation to get at the truth of what happened at NBC News.

As for her fellow signees, Carlson sued former Fox News head Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, which led to his dismissal. Vester, a former journalist at NBC News and Fox News, accused NBC newsman Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment. Zinone confessed to a relationship with Lauer while an NBC production assistant at Today.

The complete letter is below: