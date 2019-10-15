Megyn Kelly Returning To Fox News After Nearly 3 Years For Interview By Tucker Carlson

Megyn Kelly, who abruptly left Fox News Channel for NBC in January 2017, is heading back to that network for the first time since. FNC host Tucker Carlson said today that she will appear on his program for an interview on Wednesday.

It also will mark Kelly’s first TV interview since she and NBC parted ways a year ago amid the furor over her remarks about blackface and Halloween. She had anchored Megyn Kelly Today, the 9 a.m. hour of the Peacock’s flagship morning show, since September 2017.

Kelly is back in the news amid the first screenings of Bombshell, director Jay Roach’s movie about the Roger Ailes scandal, in which the ex-FNC anchor played a major role. She’s portrayed in the film by Charlize Theron, who has garnered early awards-season buzz for the performance.

Carlson was cagey about what to expect from the Kelly interview, telling his viewers simply, “She’s got a lot to say, and I hope you’ll watch.”

As unsurprising speculation surfaced that she might be returning to Fox News, the network quickly kiboshed that notion. “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” FNC said in a statement tonight. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

Kelly worked at Fox News from 2004-17, rising from on-air contributor to her own weekend show to a two-hour live weekday program and finally hosting The Kelly File in primetime in October 2013.