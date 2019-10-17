Megyn Kelly Calls For Outside Investigation Of NBC News On Fox’s News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Megyn Kelly was back on Fox tonight, making her first appearance on the network she left three years ago and marking her first interview since leaving NBC under a cloud.

Although Fox was emphatic that this was a one-time appearance, her chemistry with host Tucker Carlson was unmistakable.

Kelly had harsh words for her former NBC home, saying they haven’t detailed their Matt Lauer-related sexual harassment settlements. “Show us the money. They need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. NBC says they have nothing to hide. Great, let’s not hide anything. Show us all the agreements so we can see which ones pop out, and are they all women? The question is open to whether they put dollars ahead of decency.”

The fact that NBC has done a self-analysis of its problems with sexual harassment didn’t sit well with her.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company,” Kelly said. “They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work. This is how it’s done. You get somebody who’s on the outside who can be trusted. If that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, get an outside investigator. … More needs to happen to get to the bottom of this.”

In another segment, the impeachment word came up, and Kelly likened the current climate to the proverbial boy who cried wolf, saying that the constant drum beating to rid the world of President Trump has lulled the populance to sleep, blaming “The hyper-focus on it by the media as the expense of all else. Since the day Trump got in office they’ve been hyper-focused on impeachment. The 25th amendment, emoluments, obstruction of justice, Russia, Russia, Russia….if everything is an 11, nothing is an 11.”

She added, “No one is paying as much attention if we hadn’t been told this from the beginning. I don’t know, they can rachet up the coverage all they want. I don’t know that they’re convincing anyone who was on the fence or in the middle.”

Kelly and NBC parted ways a year ago amid the furor over her remarks about blackface and Halloween. She had anchored Megyn Kelly Today, the 9 a.m. hour of the Peacock’s flagship morning show, since September 2017.

With longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith exiting the network last week, unsurprising speculation surfaced that Kelly might be returning to Fox News. But the network quickly kiboshed that notion. “Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” FNC said in a statement tonight. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”

Kelly worked at Fox News from 2004-17, rising from on-air contributor.