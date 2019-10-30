‘The View’: Cory Booker Tells Meghan McCain “We Should Watch The Way We Talk About Each Other”

Another day, another lecture for Meghan McCain. After yesterday’s “Let me tell you something about The View” scolding from moderator Whoopi Goldberg, McCain got a lesson in respect from Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker.

“We should watch the way we talk about each other,” Booker told The View co-host when McCain called Booker’s rival Beto O’Rourke “crazy” for his gun buyback proposal. “Seriously, we can’t tear the character of people down. We have different beliefs.”

McCain was questioning Booker, a guest on today’s show, about his own support for gun buybacks, likening him to O’Rourke and calling the buyback proposals “like a left-wing fever dream.”

“I want to know how you think you and Beto are going to go to red states and go to my brother’s house and get his AR-15s,” she said, “because let me tell you, he’s not giving it back.”

When Booker said, “I’m not where Beto is in the way he’s talking about this…,” McCain, apparently having learned little since yesterday, interrupted with “Good, because he’s crazy.”

That stopped Booker in his tracks, leading to his “we should watch the way we talk about each other.”

“He has no problem doing it to me,” McCain said. “He was very nasty to me about this.”

Responded Booker, “But you and I both know when somebody does something to us doesn’t mean we show the same thing back to them.”

Over applause from the audience, McCain said, “I’m not running for president, all due respect. The way he talks about me inciting violence on this I take very seriously and I speak for a lot of red-state Americans whether he likes it or you like it or not…”

Last month, McCain lambasted “gun grabbers” and said on the show that the AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far. I was just in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence…I’m not living without guns. It’s just that simple.”

O’Rourke then told The Daily Beast, “I just I think that kind of language and rhetoric is not helpful. It becomes self-fulfilling; you have people on TV who are almost giving you permission to be violent and saying, ‘You know this is this is going to happen.’”

After Booker and McCain expressed respect for one another – and McCain again referenced her brother’s guns and Booker chastised “fear mongering” and “false arguments” – moderator Goldberg said the two could resume their discussion after the commercial break. “No, we’re not,” said McCain. “It’s fine.”

“Alright,” said Goldberg. “We’ll be right back.”

Watch it all above.