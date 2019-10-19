Meghan Markle Draws Online Support After Emotional ITV Interview

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has received an outpouring of support after her near-breakdown on camera describing life in the Royal family.

The hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan’ was a top trending topic on Twitter after a clip from the interview leaked. It showed Markle almost breaking into tears when asked how she was doing and acknowledging that it has been “a struggle” to be in the spotlight. She cited being a new wife, new mother and the adjustment to life with royal etiquette. “Not many people have asked if I’m ok.”

British author Greg Hogben urged people to share the hashtag, and support picked up from there.

Some reactions:

I hope Meghan knows that she’s more loved than hated. I hope she knows that we have her back. I hope she knows that she’s better than any royal there is ( besides H&A) I hope she knows that she’s beautiful. I hope she knows that she’s intelligent and etc #WeLoveYouMeghan ❤️ — victoria (@torihunter21) October 19, 2019

Remember the Meghan and Harry engagement interview? Look how happy and fun she was. This is the Meghan before the British media started their hate campaign. I’d like to see this Meghan again. #WeLoveYouMeghan pic.twitter.com/vgJ3Wvqxhe — Valentina ☕️ (@ValsCappuccino) October 19, 2019

This made me so emotional. Pregnant women need support. Moms with newborns need support. Moms need support. This woman is doing all of this & her life is under scrutiny 24/7. She is amazing! #WeLoveYouMeghan https://t.co/e70AJU3KTn — its leviOsa⚯͛ (@itsleviOsa934) October 19, 2019