Meghan Markle Draws Online Support After Emotional ITV Interview

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has received an outpouring of support after her near-breakdown on camera describing life in the Royal family.
The hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan’ was a top trending topic on Twitter after a clip from the interview leaked. It showed Markle almost breaking into tears when asked how she was doing and acknowledging that it has been “a struggle” to be in the spotlight. She cited being a new wife, new mother and the adjustment to life with royal etiquette. “Not many people have asked if I’m ok.”
British author Greg Hogben urged people to share the hashtag, and support picked up from there.
Some reactions:
