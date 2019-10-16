Mediapro, Vice Studios Team On Patagonia Crime Series ‘The Cliff’

The Mediapro Studio Argentina, one of the production wings of the Barcelona-based Mediapro Group, is partnering with Vice Studios to co-produce The Cliff (El Acantilado), a crime thriller series set in Patagonia.

The show has been created by Martin Hodara – who directed 2017 crime feature Black Snow starring Ricardo Darín – alongside Tomas Coste and Enrique Videla. It will shoot on location in Chile.

Taking place in a small town in Patagonia (a region covering the southernmost tip of South America) where the suicides of several teenagers have shaken local residents, The Cliff follows the families of those affected seeking justice while authorities cover up crimes behind the deaths to avoid political consequences.

The project has been supported by a development award from the Argentine National Film Board. Nacho Gil will serve as executive producer, with Maximiliano Sanguine and Jimena Hernandez as executive co-producers.

The wider Mediapro Group has 58 offices across four continents, 14 of which develop and produce content. Its projects include the latest Woody Allen film, with Gina Gershon and Christoph Waltz, shot on location in San Sebastian this August (working title Rifkin’s Festival). Vice Studios is the U.S. production division of Vice Media.