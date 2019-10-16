‘Matrix 4’: ‘Iron Fist’ Actress Jessica Henwick In Talks To Board

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Marvel Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick is in talks for a lead role in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Matrix 4, a part which is currently under wraps.

Sources tell us that Henwick performed quite strongly during the audition process. There’s been buzz around town that Matrix 4 director and co-scribe Lana Wachowski is looking to have a female-like Neo character at the forefront of the new film. Henwick joins Matrix franchise actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. It’s been speculated that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a young Morpheus. Yesterday, Neil Patrick Harris joined the cast, while Deadline reported that Jada Pinkett Smith is in negotiations to reprise her role as hovercraft pilot-rebel-martial arts specialist Niobe.

Wachowski co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Grant Hill, who executive produced Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions is back as producer. The Matrix trilogy has grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

Henwick voices the character of Alexia for the Netflix animated series Gods & Heroes, and played Colleen Wing on Marvel/Netflix’s Iron Fist and its spinoff series The Defenders. She also played Nymeria Sand on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Feature credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens with an impressive number of upcominng movies for the Surrey, England-born actress including Paramount’s upcoming Monster Problems, Legendary/Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong, Sofia Coppola’s Apple/A24 feature On the Rocks, and the Kristen Stewart 20th Century Fox film Underwater. Henwick trained at the National Youth Theatre of Great Britain.

Henwick is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown in the UK, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.