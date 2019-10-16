‘The Matrix 4’: Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations To Return To Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: Several sources tell us that Jada Pinkett Smith is in current negotiations to return to Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s The Matrix 4. She played the role of Niobe in parts 2 and 3, The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. It is not a done deal yet we hear.

Niobe is from Zion, and the captain of the Logos hovercraft. She’s also one of the rebels in the war against the Machines and the Matrix. In the virtual world of The Matrix, Niobe is a gifted martial artist. Smith’s character Niobe also appeared in the Enter the Matrix videogame and The Matrix Online multiplayer game.

Earlier today it was announced that Neil Patrick Harris was joining Matrix 4, the cast which currently includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; the latter who is rumored to play a young Morpheus. Lana Wachowski will direct and co-write the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Grant Hill produces.

Also this afternoon, Deadline learned that Pinkett Smith signed with WME. Her filmography counts $4.5 billion at the global box office from such pics as the Madagascar franchise, Collateral, Girls Trip, and Bad Moms. She is the host and executive producer of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. She hosts the show alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Pinkett Smith is also repped manager Miguel Melendez at Three Six Zero Management and attorneys Jason Sloane and Mark Wetzstein.