‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Bows First Teaser Trailer And Key Art For Season 3 Of Hulu Original

It’s going to be an action-packed Season 3 for Marvel’s Runaways, judging from the first teaser trailer released just in time for New York Comic Con.

This season, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head-to-head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler, Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

The series returns via Hulu on Friday, December 13 with all 10 episodes. Marvel’s Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Wesiman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Marvel

Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s head of television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) and Quinton Peeples. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It is based on the Marvel comics created by the award winning-team of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.

James Marsters broke the news at Lexington Comic & Toy Con on whether the series would return after some intrigue. While on a panel, Marsters, who stars as Victor Stein and Jonah in the series, whispered into the mic that “the showrunner just told the cast that we’re in for a third season!”

He later lamented, “I probably just broke all kinds of Marvel rules.”

During TCA in February, the digital platform’s content chief Craig Erwich praised the performance of the comic book adaptation after it launched its second season on December 21, 2018

The second season of the Josh Schwartz- and Stephanie Savage-produced series saw the Runaways leaving their home and their evil parents behind and learning to live on their own. It showed them scavenging for food and searching for shelter.