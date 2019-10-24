‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ Canceled By Freeform After 2 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has opted not to renew drama Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger for a third season. The news is not surprising as it comes five months after the second season of the superhero series ended its run. I hear the options on the cast expired this week.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Cloak & Dagger was well received when it first debuted in 2018, earning a second season renewal from Freeform. In its second season, the series’ ratings dropped almost -40% and were on par with another drama series recently canceled by Freeform, PLL: The Perfectionists.

“We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told,” Freeform said in a statement to Deadline. “We are also grateful to our incredible talent Oliva Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and are we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Freeform

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger followed the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)—two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened with and awakened to newly acquired superpowers, which are mysteriously linked to one another. Season two turned the heat up on our young heroes as Tyrone and Tandy tried to find their place as more active heroes in this world.

In addition to Holt and Joseph, the series starred Emma Lahana, Gloria Reuben, Andrea Roth and J.D. Evermore. Cloak & Dagger was executive produced by showrunner Joe Pokaski and Marvel’s outgoing Head of Television Jeph Loeb. It was co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.

The cancellation comes as Marvel Television is poised for a leadership change — and possible restructuring — with Loeb leaving after a decade at the helm. It follows the promotion of Kevin Feige to chief creative officer for all of the Marvel empire. The unit currently has several series on Hulu.

Freeform has several new series coming up, including dramas Party Of Five and Motherland: Fort Salem and comedy Everything’s Gonna Be OK. They will join flagships Siren and grown-ish.