Marvel Teams With SiriusXM On Podcasts & Preps Scripted Series Featuring Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow

Marvel is the latest top tier producer to move into podcasts – teaming up with SiriusXM for a slew of series featuring Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord.

The Disney-owned superhero brand has struck a multi-year agreement with the subscription radio service that includes both scripted and unscripted podcasts as well as themed live events.

The two companies are partnering on four new scripted series based around the iconic comic book characters Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord, as well as a fifth series in which all four team up. On the unscripted side, it will also look at Marvel’s history through a modern-day lens of pop culture, regular talk shows and an interview show with celebrity guests. These will premiere in 2020.

“Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard – and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “Storytelling has always been at the heart of Marvel’s success, and SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel’s rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way. We are excited to introduce an impressive roster of programming with SiriusXM and Pandora, and we can’t wait to share more details in the weeks and months to come.”

The deal also marks the first major step into the booming audio format for SiriusXM.

“Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences, and they are bringing that creative genius to SiriusXM and Pandora,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We chose Marvel for our first major foray into creating original podcasts, and are thrilled to have Marvel create new audio programming and curate top quality podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora. Under our new creative collaboration with Marvel, we’ll now provide our subscribers and listeners and Marvel fans a breadth and depth of podcasts that will be an immersive adventure into the iconic Marvel universe.”