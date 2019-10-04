Martin Scorsese Compares Marvel Movies To “Theme Parks”; James Gunn, Twitter-verse Respond

Click to Skip Ad
Martin Scorsese’s dismissal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Thursday has shown legs into Friday, with the Irishman director’s comments drawing responses from James Gunn and other Marvel partisans.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire magazine about the Marvel movies. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The filmmaker’s comments, not surprisingly, have drawn extremely strong reaction across Twitter. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn weighed in, calling Scorsese one of his five favorite living filmmakers. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film,” he tweeted. “I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.” He added, “That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contributions to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman.”

C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange, saluted Scorsese as a “genius,” but said “anyone who thinks Marvel is only trying to make theme park rides is being unjust and cynical.”

Here are the tweets from Gunn and Cargill as well as some from a few others in the industry and press:

