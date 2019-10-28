Marta Kauffman To Be Honored With PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer, producer and showrunner Marta Kauffman will be honored at this year’s Producers Guild Awards with the Norman Lear Achievement Award. The 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards will take place on January 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The Producers Guild of America’s (PGA) Norman Lear Achievement Award celebrates producers who have made a remarkable impact on the art and craft of television. Kaufmann joins a roster of noteworthy names including last year’s honoree Amy Sherman-Palladino as well as Ryan Murphy, James L. Brooks, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, Dick Wolf and, of course, Norman Lear himself.

“Marta is a singular talent who has created characters and stories that have resonated throughout the world and across generations,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher. “Her deep understanding of emotion, comedy and human drama creates the perfect recipe for television, and audiences can’t get enough. Her impact on pop culture, and on television history, is undeniable.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from my peers at the PGA, particularly as it’s named for a legendary producer who has impacted my career from the beginning,” said Kauffman. “Thank you to the Producers Guild for this meaningful recognition.”

Kauffman has worked on some of the most iconic TV shows including the most successful sitcoms in history Friends and Netflix’s longest-running original series Grace and Frankie. Through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, which she co-founded with writing partners David Crane and Kevin Bright, she also produced hit sitcoms such as Veronica’s Closet as well as Jesse. In 2015, she and industry vets Robbie Tollin and Hannah KS Canter founded Okay Goodnight, where she created Grace and Frankie, which is currently in production on its seventh and final season. They also produced the Gloria Allred docu Seeing Allred.