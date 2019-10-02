‘Marrying Millions’ Renewed For Season 2 By Lifetime With Expanded 16-Episode Order

EXCLUSIVE: Following the big ratings for the Season 1 finale of Marrying Millions, Lifetime has renewed the reality show for a second season. It will consist of 16 episodes, up from 10 for its freshman season, and is slated for premiere in 2020.

From the creators of 90 Day Fiancé, Marrying Millions follows relationships where one partner is incredibly wealthy and the other definitively is not.

“We’re so excited to see Marrying Millions break through and are expanding the franchise to super-serve women hungry for strong, provocative relationship content,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted.

Boosted by its lead-in, the highly rated Decision Day finale of Married at First Sight, the Season 1 finale of Marrying Millions on September 11 hit season-high marks in all key demos, delivering 433K with W25-54 in L3. Marrying Millions grew an additional 199k in its season finale within a three-day window, marking the highest lift of the season. Season 1 of Marrying Millions averaged 331k viewers in W25-54, making it Lifetime’s strongest unscripted non-spinoff freshman season in more than 3 1/2 years in that demo as well as A25-54 and Total Viewers.

The renewal for Marrying Millions comes on the heels of the two-season pickup of Married at First Sight.

Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences and glamorous trips around the globe. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other’s alien worlds.

Marrying Millions is produced by Sharp Entertainment for Lifetime and executive produced by Matt Sharp, Dan Adler and Jason Hollis.