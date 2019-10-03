‘Married At First Sight’ Producer Snowman Launches Global Production & Development Division

Married At First Sight producer Snowman Productions is going global with a new international development division.

The Red Arrow Studios-owned business is launching Snowman Global, which is designed to bolster its Danish format production operation into a global development and production label. It will work with broadcasters and production companies around the world to develop new formats.

Snowman was founded in 2011 and is lead by Managing Director Michael von Würden, Creative Director Rasmus Steentoft and Head of Production Lars Fønss. The company’s Married At First Sight was just recommissioned by Lifetime in the U.S. for another two seasons with Red Arrow Studios company Kinetic Content producing.

Von Würden said, “We are delighted to be launching Snowman Global in time for Mipcom 2019. Our ambition is to build on the creative expertise we have established for the Danish market, and take this out to the world with a separate, dedicated production label. We continue to be committed to producing the best TV for the Danish and Scandinavian markets, but also realize that our skills in creating noisy, exciting, ambitious formats have exciting commercial opportunities for a wide range of broadcasters around the world.”

James Baker, Co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, added, “Snowman is simply a creative powerhouse, and the launch of Snowman Global is a logical next-step for them to extend their sights on creating for international networks – especially given the international success of their formats. The launch of Snowman Global signifies our strategy of supporting and building on the ambitions and expertise of our existing companies and creative heads, as a way of growing our business overall.”