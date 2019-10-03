Marie Leguizamo Inks Overall Deal With Endemol Shine Boomdog

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time International Emmy-nominated executive producer Marie Leguizamo is expanding her relationship with Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Endemol Shine North America, signing an overall development deal with the studio. Under the pact, Leguizamo, who will work out of the company’s Los Angeles offices, will jointly develop and produce unscripted content with Endemol Shine Boomdog. She is also working with Endemol Shine North America’s English-language team on a variety of potential series, as well.

Leguizamo has produced such Spanish-language hit series as La Voz Kids for Telemundo, Pequeños Gigantes USA for Univision and Endemol Shine Boomdog’s upcoming second season of Last One Laughing – Mexico for Amazon Prime.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented producer as Marie joining our team here at Endemol Shine,” says Rincon. “She did a great job for us on the upcoming second season of Last One Laughing for Amazon Prime and after seeing her work firsthand, we knew that we wanted to be in business with her on a broader scale.”

Leguizamo has been recognized twice by the International Emmy association with nominations for her work on La Voz Kids. Leguizamo started her career as a supervising producer and grew to be an executive producer/showrunner within five years.

Most recently, Leguizamo served as Executive Producer on Univision’s Pequeños Gigantes, the daily primetime hit series that ran for 55 episodes on the network. Before Pequeños Gigantes, Leguizamo produced a variety of network performance/competition centric shows including two seasons of Carnival Corporations’ La Gran Sorpresa, Endemol Shine Boomdog’s top-rated series Mira Quien Baila and various shows such as Nuestra Belleza Latina, Viva El Sueño, Premios Juventud and El Juego de Oro, Billboard All Access and Jencarlos Canela En Concert

“I am truly excited to be given the opportunity as an executive producer to create great content in both English and Spanish with the team at Endemol Shine,” says Leguizamo. “As a Latinx creative, I’m thrilled to be a part of such an inclusive company and work alongside some of the most creative minds in the industry.”

Endemol Shine Boomdog produces hit series such as Chumel Con Chumel (HBO), MasterChef Latino (Telemundo), MasterChef Mexico (Azteca), Mira Quien Baila (Televisa/Univision), Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Netflix/Telemundo), LOL (Amazon) and Me Caigo de Risa (Televisa). The studio’s initial drama series El Vato (Netflix/Universo) was honored last year with an International Emmy Award.

Leguizamo’s deal comes amid a busy time for Endemol Shine Boomdog. The company recently announced a production and development deal with Televisa and the two sides teamed up for the record-breaking Mexican launch of the hit MBC series The Masked Singer. Last month, Amazon Prime announced it has licensed the studio’s upcoming drama series Súbete a mi Moto, which is being produced alongside Somos Productions and Piñolywood Studios.

Additionally, Latin actress Kate del Castillo (La Reina del Sur) just signed an overall deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog to develop, produce and star in original scripted and unscripted series with the studio.