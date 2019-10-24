‘Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton Eyes Her Own Rock Star Tale With Marianne Faithfull Film

EXCLUSIVE: After playing the love of Freddie Mercury’s life in Bohemian Rhapsody, Lucy Boynton’s next role will be playing iconic rock singer Marianne Faithfull, sources said. Boynton is in talks to star and make her debut as an executive producer, in a film that likely will begin production next summer. Waiting to get more details on creative and backer but the film is real, I’m reliably told.

Born into upper crust society with a father who was a British intelligence officer and a mother whose own father was an Austrian-Hungarian nobleman, Faithfull became a wildly successful international singer during the British Invasion with her hit As Tears Go By. Her romantic relationship with Mick Jagger and her influence on one of the most creative periods for the Rolling Stones — You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Wild Horses were two songs she influenced — became an overshadowing factor. She also developed a drug problem that led to a period where she was homeless and anorexic. The hard miles took a toll on her voice, but many felt it improved her ability to convey emotion in the songs she wrote when she had a comeback hit album with Broken English and veered into jazz and blues.

Boynton can currently be seen Ryan Murphy’s first series for Netflix, The Politician. Other recent projects include the Kenneth Branagh-directed Murder on the Orient Express, and the John Carney-directed Sing Street. Boynton is repped by CAA and United Agents.