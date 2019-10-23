UTA Signs Mariana Di Girolamo, Star Of Pablo Larraín’s Venice & Toronto Drama ‘Ema’

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has come out on top in a competitive tustle to sign Chilean actress Mariana di Girolamo, the breakout star of Pablo Larraín’s (Jackie) Venice and Toronto drama Ema.

Spanish-language festival favorite Ema, also starring Gael Garcia Bernal, follows a couple dealing with the aftermath of an adoption that goes awry as their household falls apart. Di Girolamo was lauded for her lead performance.

The actress is currently attached to star in Spanish-language crime thriller series The Cliff (El Acantilado) from Mediapro and Vice Studios. She is well known in Chile for her starring role in local drama series Perdona Nuestros Pecados and Río Oscuro. Recent feature roles include Chilean comedy No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano and Hotel Zentai. She studied theater at The Catholic University of Chile.

Di Girolamo continues to be represented by Jorge Hernandez at IMC Management.