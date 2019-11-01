Maria Fire: Ventura County Blaze Near Santa Paula Is At 750 Acres, Zero Containment

This remote-camera photo posted on the Ventura County Fire Department's Twitter page shows the beginning of the Maria fire at an antenna farm atop South Mountain near Santa Paula, Calif., Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 2019. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

A new wildfire has broken out just south of Santa Paula, with evacuations ordered for nearby residents. So far, 750 acres are burning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, and the blaze is 0% contained.

The Maria Fire was first reported about 6:15 p.m. atop South Mountain. Precautionary evacuations were issued west of Balcom Canyon Road and north of the 118 Freeway, fire officials said.

The battle against the fire is attempting to box it in south of the 126 Freeway, north of the 118 Freeway, East of Vineyard Avenue and west of Balcom Canyon Road. Three helicopters are doing water drops and 250 firefighters are on the ground are in place to aid in protecting structures. More than 30 fire engines and two bulldozers are also on the scene.

Earlier, a fire called the Coronado Fire was quickly corralled near Coronado Circle in Santa Paula on Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Paula Unified School District plans to be open on Friday, but advised parents of students to check its social media for updates.