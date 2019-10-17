‘Mare Of Easttown’: Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series Adds Seven To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: John Douglas Thompson (Broadway’s King Lear), Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds), Ben Miles (The Romanoffs), James McArdle (Mary Queen of Scots), Sosie Bacon (Here and Now), Joe Tippett (Rise) and Neal Huff (To Kill a Mockingbord) have joined the cast of Mare of Easttown, HBO’s limited series starring Kate Winslet. Hailing from Brad Inglesby and Paul Lee’s wiip, the series is a co-production of HBO and wiip. Gavin O’Connor directs and executive produces.

Written and executive produced by Inglesby, who also serves as showrunner, Mare Of Easttown stars Winslet as a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny and David Denman.

Thompson will play Chief Carter, Mare’s (Winslet) boss at the Easttown Police Department, whose stoicism belies a deep compassion for the people he’s been charged with protecting.

Murney is Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s (Spaeny) father, a stocky, tattooed man who works as a mason. He’s bitter and cruel, especially when he drinks.

Miles plays Richard Ryan, a rumpled but charming visiting creative writing professor who wrote a dazzling novel that won the National Book Award 25 years ago but never has lived up to his early promise.

McArdle is Deacon Mark Burton, a transitional deacon who is kind, quiet and idealistic. Although the residue of an accusation at his last church has left him slightly unmoored, he never waivers in his faith.

Bacon portrays Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend. She’s a recovering addict, six months sober now, a wild horse of a girl struggling to fight for her son and start life anew.

Joe Tippett will play John Ross, Lori’s (Nicholson) good-natured husband and high school sweetheart who serves as a protective father to their children and has an unbreakable bond with his brother Billy.

Neal Huff is Father Dan Hastings, Mare’s cousin, a progressive, inclusive Roman Catholic priest who struggles with his faith and enjoys the occasional Manhattan with Helen (Smart) but remains as the moral and spiritual voice of Easttown.

Inglesby and O’Connor executive produce with Gordon Gray, and Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip. Winslet also executive produces.

Thompson played Kent opposite Glenda Jackson in Broadway’s King Lear and also has appeared in productions of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Julius Caesar. Repped by Buchwald and Group Culture, his TV credits include The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Bull, Madam Secretary and Law & Order: SVU. He next appears in the Chadwick Boseman pic 21 Bridges.

Murney appears in Seven Seconds and was a series regular on Public Morals. He also had an arc on The Get Down. His credits also include FBI, Person of Interest, Law & Order: SVU. Suits and Blue Bloods. He is repped by Liebman Entertainment and The Paradigm Talent Agency.

Miles has numerous theater and films credit, and his TV works includes The Capture, The Romanoffs, Collateral, The Crown, Black Mirror, The Promise and Prime Suspect. Repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, he soon will appear in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

McArdle stars in the title role of Peter Gynt at the National Theatre in London and appeared in Broadway’s Angels in America last year. His film work includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Mary Queen of Scots and next appears opposite Winslet in the feature Ammonite. He is repped by CAA and Independent Talent.

Bacon has appeared in Here and Now, 13 Reasons Why and Story of a Gril and stars in the Amazon pilot On the Spectrum. She also will recur in Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico. The daughter of Kevin Bacon, she is with the Kohner Agency, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Tippett played Coach Sam Strickland on Rise and has recurred or guested on TV series including Dirty John, The Act, Bull, The Blacklist, Chicago Justice and Boardwalk Empire. Paradigm, Perennial Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan, he next will be seen in Patsy & Loretta and The Morning Show.

Huff plays Link Deas in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird and also was on the Main Stem in The Iceman Cometh. Repped by Cornerstone Talent Agency and Schreck Rose, his TV credits include Falling Water, The Affair, Girls, Person of Interest, Billions, Genius, The Mist and Law & Order.