‘Mank’: Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, ‘Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton & More Join David Fincher Pic

David Fincher is rounding out the cast for his upcoming Netflix feature, Mank, about the tumultuous development of Orson Welles’ classics Citizen Kane.

Joining previously announced Oscar winner Gary Oldman is Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard (The Time Traveler’s Wife), Charles Dance (Game Of Thrones), Ferdinand Kingsley (Dracula Untold), Jamie McShane (Gone Girl), Joseph Cross (Milk), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Toby Leonard Moore (Billions), Tom Burke (The Souvenir) and Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist).

The project is a longtime-in-the-making for the two-time Oscar-nominated director, who will shoot the film in black and white with production starting next month. Based on a screenplay by the Gone Girl filmmaker’s late father, Howard “Jack” Fincher, Mank follows famed Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Oldman), who co-wrote Citizen Kane with Welles and shared the Oscar win for best original screenplay.

Douglas Urbanski, Eric Roth, and Cean Chaffin are producing the project.

Mank reps Fincher’s first feature directorial since 2014’s Gone Girl. Fincher was nominated for directing 2010’s The Social Network and 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.