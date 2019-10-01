‘Manifest’: Leah Gibson & Carl Lundstedt To Recur In NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Leah Gibson (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Carl Lundstedt (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) are set for recurring roles opposite Josh Dallas on the upcoming second season of NBC’s hit missing plane drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake, Warner Bros. TV, Universal Television and Compari Entertainment.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

The Season 2 storyline will revolve around the X’ers, a growing of people who see the passengers as a threat to society.

Gibson will play Tamara, the alluring and street smart bartender of an X’er hangout.

Lundstedt will portray Billy, Tamara’s protective and hot-headed brother.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Jeff Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directed and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also executive produce.

Manifest will return mid-season on NBC.

Gibson is best known for her series regular role of Ingrid in season two of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and the major recurring character of Vivienne in season one of Facebook Watch’s Sacred Lies. Gibson’s film credits include The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Watchmen Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Gibson is repped by MGMT.Entertainment and APA.

Lundstedt will be seen in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix. He was a series regular on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and shot guest starring roles on Conviction and Grey’s Anatomy. Film credits include Hollidaysburg and Breakable You opposite Holly Hunter and Tony Shalhoub. Lundstedt is represented by Innovative Artists, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment, and Peikoff/Mahan.