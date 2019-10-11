Mandy Moore Drama Based On Her Musical Childhood Gets ABC Put Pilot Commitment

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to 90’s Popstar, a drama based on This Is Us star Mandy Moore’s musical childhood, Deadline has confirmed. It hails from writer Amanda Lasher (The Bold Type), with Moore set to executive produce alongside This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Written by Lasher, 90’s Popstar revolves around a family from small town Florida who must adapt to their extraordinary new reality when their teenage daughter goes from aspiring singer to pop superstar practically overnight.

Lasher executive produces alongside Moore, Aptaker, Berger, Adam Londy and Regina Lee. Marc Webb also will executive produce and direct.

Moore signed with Epic Records in 1999 and shot to fame with the release of her first single “Candy” from her debut studio album So Real, which went platinum. Her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You, was released in 2000, and the title single became Moore’s first top 30 song in the U.S., peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed that with studio albums Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007) and most recently Amanda Leigh (2009). Moore recently received an Emmy nomination for her starring role as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us.

Lasher’s credits include Riverdale, The Bold Type, Sweet/Vicious and Gossip Girl, among others.

Isaac and Aptaker also are executive producing a multi-camera comedy starring Sarah Hyland, which has received a put pilot commitment at ABC. The duo serve as co-showrunners with Dan Fogelman on NBC’s This Is Us. They also are writers/executive producers on the upcoming Disney+/20th TV series Love, Simon, inspired by the 2018 movie that the duo also penned.

