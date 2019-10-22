‘Malignant’ Release Date Set; James Wan’s Horror Thriller Stalks Midsummer

Aquaman helmer James Wan’s horror thriller has a go date. Warner Bros Pictures has set his New Line movie Malignant for August 14.

The cast of the Atomic Monster film formerly titled Silvercup includes Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie and Ingrid Bisu, who also executive produces and shares a story by credit with Wan. The latter is producing with Michael Clear.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Wan’s film, whose plot is being kept under wraps, marks a return to the Fast & Furious and Insidious franchise honcho’s horror roots. Malignant is being financed by Starlight Media and Midas Innovation with New Line set to distribute globally excluding China. Production is under way in Los Angeles.

Malignant will open against three other wide releases: Sony’s action sequel Escape Room 2, Universal’s Bob Oedekirk thriller Nobody and Disney’s The One and Only Ivan.