‘Zombieland 2’ Sees $2.85M, ‘Maleficent Mistress Of Evil’ Posts $2.3M – Thursday Night Previews

UPDATED and corrected: Sony’s Zombieland: Double Tap made $2.85M last night, while Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil came in at $2.3M per studio sources. Both started previews at 7PM.

Each are sequels, one to a decade old fan IP, and the other to a five-year old Disney live-action spinoff of its animated classic Sleeping Beauty. Tracking sees Maleficent 2 at $45M, the industry higher at $50M, and in regards to those two groups they have Zombieland 2 at $25M and $30M opening.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Disney

The first Maleficent off 9PM shows grossed $4.2M when it played during the final weekend of May in 2014. The sequel is 45% lower, but school is heavily in session now. Pic’s Thursday night isn’t that far from Dumbo‘s $2.6M off 6PM starts earlier this year, which opened to $46M, but right on the nose with Cinderella which made $2.3M off 8PM previews and danced to $68M. The first Maleficent won over audiences with an A Cinemascore while critics wished it black magic at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. The same effect could be in play for part 2 with its 41% RT score.

Sony

Zombieland 2 is the $48M sequel to the 2009 R-rated action comedy which brings the pic’s whole gang of filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin back together played at 3,052 theaters. Last night’s preview figure decimates the $500K preview cash of the first movie, which opened on Oct. 2 ten years ago, but those were different times with previews when they began at midnight and weren’t as wide. The first Zombieland was 90% certified fresh on RT while critics are less amused ten years later at 67% fresh. Among recent previews, box office comparisons that are being looked at in regards to Zombieland 2 are Kingsman: The Golden Circle which made $3.4M back in September 2017 and opened to $39M, and even last fall’s The Predator which made $2.5M on its Thursday night and debuted to $24.6M.

In regards to holdovers, it’s just a great marketplace. First, there’s Warner Bros./Bron/Village Roadshow’s Joker which ended its 2nd week with $80.2M for a $218M running total. It wouldn’t be a shocking if this R-rated, serious DC villain movie makes it to $300M. He made $4.1M last night, -15% from Wednesday.

MGM/UAR’s animated feature The Addams Family ended its first week with $40.76M, after a $1.48M Thursday that was -1%.

STXfilms

Paramount/Skydance Media’s tired Gemini Man saw $1.07M last night, -22% for a first week take of $28M, still bad for this $138M production that has Chinese co-financing from Alibaba and Fosun Pictures.

And today, STX will clock its second $100M-plus grossing title of the year, Hustlers, after the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston movie The Upside earlier this year which ended its domestic run at $108.2M. In total STX counts three $100M grossing movies in its five year history, the other being Bad Moms with $113.2M.