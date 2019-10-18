‘Making It’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; Will Take Over NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ Slot

NBC has set a December 2 premiere date for the second season of its Amy Poehler-Nick Offerman DIY competition series Making It. The show will take over the 10 p.m. Monday slot from freshman drama Bluff City Law, which the network said today will not get a back order.

Making It, from Universal Television Alternative Studio, will get an unconventional sophomore run, airing from 10-11 p.m. nightly from December 2-5 and 9-10 before wrapping with a two-hour finale starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 11. It premiered in the summer and was renewed in August.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

In the competition, eight talented “Makers” from across the country are given a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Parks and Recreation alums Poehler and Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. In Season 2, the Makers will take fans on a journey ranging from office makeovers to three-dimensional holiday creations, working with mediums from food to felt, and no shortage of electricity.

“I’m so happy to be back in the barn for Season 2 of Making It with my pal Nick, where the Makers create masterpieces and everyone continues to aggressively like each other,” Poehler said. Added Offerman: “I’m so excited for America to see our new crop of crafting champs. Their creativity and pluck make my job feel like I’m getting paid to cheer at the Olympics.”

Making It averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers in Live+7, becoming the summer’s most-watched new series. Buoyed by their numerous puns and comedic banter, Poehler and Offerman earned an Emmy nomination for competition series hosts.