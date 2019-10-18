Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Reopens NYC's Paris Theatre With 'Marriage Story' Launch

Read the full story

‘Making It’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date; Will Take Over NBC’s ‘Bluff City Law’ Slot

Making It NBC

NBC has set a December 2 premiere date for the second season of its Amy Poehler-Nick Offerman DIY competition series Making ItThe show will take over the 10 p.m. Monday slot from freshman drama Bluff City Lawwhich the network said today will not get a back order.

Making It, from Universal Television Alternative Studio, will get an unconventional sophomore run, airing from 10-11 p.m. nightly from December 2-5 and 9-10 before wrapping with a two-hour finale starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 11. It premiered in the summer and was renewed in August.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

In the competition, eight talented “Makers” from across the country are given a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Parks and Recreation alums Poehler and Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. In Season 2, the Makers will take fans on a journey ranging from office makeovers to three-dimensional holiday creations, working with mediums from food to felt, and no shortage of electricity.

“I’m so happy to be back in the barn for Season 2 of Making It with my pal Nick, where the Makers create masterpieces and everyone continues to aggressively like each other,” Poehler said. Added Offerman: “I’m so excited for America to see our new crop of crafting champs. Their creativity and pluck make my job feel like I’m getting paid to cheer at the Olympics.”

Making It averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers in Live+7, becoming the summer’s most-watched new series. Buoyed by their numerous puns and comedic banter, Poehler and Offerman earned an Emmy nomination for competition series hosts.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad