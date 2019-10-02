Anonymous Content Nordic Teams With Norwegian Writer Maja Lunde On Movie ‘The Snow Sister’

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content’s fledgling Nordic division is teaming up with popular Norwegian author Maja Lunde on a movie version of her children’s book The Snow Sister.

Set to publish this fall in more than 25 territories from 20 international publishing houses, the novel has already sold a record-breaking 250,000 copies in Norway.

Lunde will adapt her novel for the screen. The story follows a young boy named Christian, whose Christmas Eve birthday is usually a time of happiness. However, the death of his sister sends his household into mourning and it isn’t until he meets Christmas-loving Hedwig that he begins to believe in Christmas again.

Lunde’s books have been translated into 36 languages and her debut novel The History of Bees (2015) was a significant hit, selling to several territories before Norwegian publication. It won The Norwegian Bookseller’s Prize and was the best-selling book in Germany in 2017. Her recent screenplays include Scandi horror Haunted and Netflix acquisition Battle.

As we revealed earlier this year, AC Nordic was set up in partnership with The Imitation Game and Headhunters director Morten Tyldum and producer Guri Neby of Oslo based Einar Films. The division is already developing Lunde’s The History of Bees into a scripted series.

The company also previously announced a project with Norwegian music-comedy duo Ylvis and their production company Concorde TV, and TV developments of Bobbi Peers’ YA book series William Wenton and popular comic book Finnish Nightmares by Karoliina Korhonen.

The Snow Sister was published in Norway in October 2018 by Kagge Forlag. Lunde is represented by Evy Tillman of Oslo Literary Agency.