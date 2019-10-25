Made Up Stories Installs CAA Vet Amia Lazarus As Brand And Marketing Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has hired Amia Lazarus as its first head of brand and marketing.

Lazarus comes to the company from the CAA and Stagwell Group joint venture Observatory. In her new role, she will promote the Made Up Stories brand and support its social impact goals to help create opportunities for women from disadvantaged backgrounds in Hollywood.

At Observatory, Lazarus was head of strategy and entertainment consulting. She also spent seven years as a senior business executive at CAA in its marketing division. Her clients there included Neiman Marcus, Universal Pictures, Mattel, General Motors, Bonobos, StubHub, Best Buy, AB inBev, Keurig, and Coca-Cola.

“As a fan of the projects of Made Up Stories, a long-time admirer of Bruna, and a believer in the power of entertainment to shape culture, I’m thrilled to join this incredible company to help further its mission in creating, representing and championing an inclusive world for women,” Lazarus said.

“We’re thrilled to have found in Amia a brilliant partner to expand on the work we’re doing at Made Up Stories,” said Papandrea. “She understands at a deep level what we’re trying to accomplish and brings such an amazing wealth of experience and knowledge towards our efforts to make a real impact. It’s truly exciting to have her on board!”

Made Up Stories film projects include Penguin Bloom, starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver, and The Dry, starring Eric Bana. Televison projects include HBO’s The Undoing, written by David E. Kelly, directed by Susanne Bier and starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; and lit adaptations Pieces of Her and Nine Perfect Strangers for Netflix and Hulu, respectively.