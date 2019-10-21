‘Made In Mexico’ Producer Kevin Bartel Launches Best Production Company In Association With All3Media America

Kevin Bartel, producer of Netflix reality series Made In Mexico, is heading back into business with All3Media America after launching a new production banner.

The producer, who was most recently EVP of Love Productions USA, the company behind The Great British Bake-Off, has launched Best Production Company under the British production group. He will develop and produce entertainment formats and premium unscripted content through the division.

Recent credits include Amazon soccer doc series The Heart of Sergio Ramos, Netflix music series Westside and Nat Geo Wild horror nature series Dead By Dawn, Bartel previously spent six months at All3Media International as Vice President of Development and Current Programming, having joined from All3Media-backed Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert USA. He also spent two years as Vice President of Original Series at Spike TV, where he worked on Paramount Network’s Ink Master.

The company, which is repped by CAA, also includes Jeff Garcia (Made in Mexico) as EVP and head of development and current programming and Myke Clarkson (Dead By Dawn) as Vice President. It already has a number of projects in production for linear cable and SVOD platforms.

All3Media America will provide production post-production and distribution resources to Best Production Company. It is the latest division for the Discovery/Liberty Global-backed group and comes on the back of deals including a development fund partnership with Cinetic Media and a partnership with Relevé Entertainment, the production company behind Oxygen’s Preacher Of… franchise.

“We are delighted to welcome Kevin and his team to All3Media. The demand for high quality and innovative content is greater than ever and Kevin is exceptionally well placed to respond,” said Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media Group. “He is equally comfortable developing and producing long-running popular formatted series and creating filmic documentaries in the global marketplace. We’re really looking forward to working with him as he grows Best Production Company.”

“This new opportunity to make the next generation of premium television shows with All3Media America is a dream come true. After beginning my career at an All3Media company years ago, it feels like I’m returning home,” said Bartel. “Our goal at Best Production Company is to develop series that have longevity and empower the entire production community to push the envelope in a way that ignites them creatively to do their best work.”

“Kevin Bartel is no stranger to powering authentic programming with a cinematic vision,” added Tim Pastore, CEO of All3Media America. “His focused passion for the business and the art form is inspiring, and we at All3media America are thrilled with the limitless possibilities as his company will flourish for many years to come. Kevin is a natural addition to our growing group of world-class storytellers.”