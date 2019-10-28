‘Made For Love’: Noma Dumezweni Cast In HBO Max Series Based On Novel

She played Harry Potter‘s Hermione Granger in London and on Broadway, and now Noma Dumezweni has been tapped for a series regular role in HBO Max’s Made For Love, opposite Ray Romano in the half-hour series adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s dark, absurd and cynically poignant novel of divorce and revenge.

Dumezweni will play the role of ‘Fiffany,’ described as a lovestruck marine biologist who supplies the brains behind the Made For Love technology. She joins the previously cast Romano and Christin Milioti. Patrick Somerville (Netflix’s Maniac) is the showrunner for Made for Love.

In addition to originating the Hermione role for London’s and Broadway’s award winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dumezweni won an Olivier Award for her West End performance in A Raisin in the Sun, and played the title role in Linda at the Royal Court, among many other productions.

Recent screen credits include Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, which premiered at Sundance 2019; Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Fox’s The Kid Who Would Be King, and the Hugo Blick/Netflix series Black Earth Rising opposite John Goodman. Other TV credits include Doctor Who, Capital, and Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams.

Dumezweni will next appear in HBO’s The Undoing.

