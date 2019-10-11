‘Madam Secretary’ Sets To Be Donated By CBS & Revelations Entertainment To New D.C. American Diplomacy Museum

EXCLUSIVE: The United States Diplomacy Center at the U.S. Department of State, CBS Television Studios and Revelations Entertainment today announced the donation of sets and prop material from the CBS Television Studios show Madam Secretary, created by Barbara Hall, to the nation’s first-ever museum and educational center dedicated to telling the story of American Diplomacy.

The donation includes iconic pieces from the title character’s State Department office set, costumes and other props. The items will become part of the museum’s permanent collection and will be showcased in the popular culture exhibition.

“Over the past five seasons, Madam Secretary has brought to life the important and tireless work of dedicated American diplomats who represent our nation around the world and in Washington, DC. We are honored to recognize this successful show by including artifacts from the production as part of our permanent collection,” said Mary Kane, Director of the U.S. Diplomacy Center. “We are grateful to CBS Television Studios and Revelations Entertainment for this generous donation. These items will become a focal point of our popular culture exhibit, giving us a compelling and dynamic way to engage our audience who may have been introduced to the work and language of diplomacy through this television show.”

“It has been our privilege to produce Madam Secretary in which we hoped to honor and portray those who serve in diplomatic service and effect so many lives,” stated Lori McCreary Executive Producer of Madam Secretary and co-owner of Revelations Entertainment with Morgan Freeman. “To be honored in return by the very people who do the real work of diplomacy is beyond what we ever imagined.”

Madam Secretary’s sixth and final season airs on the CBS Television network on Sundays at 10:00pmET/9:00pmCT.

The United States Diplomacy Center is the nation’s first museum and educational center on American diplomacy located near the National Mall. Once fully opened, the museum will highlight stories of how diplomacy has played a pivotal role in promoting American national security, prosperity, and global leadership around the world.