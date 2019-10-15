‘Madam C.J. Walker’: Zahra Bentham & Mouna Traoré To Recur In Netflix Limited Series

Zahra Bentham (Spinning Out) and In Contempt alumna Mouna Traoré are set for recurring roles in Madam C.J. Walker, an eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James.

Written by Nicole Asher based on the book On Her Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles, Madam C.J. Walker tells the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair-care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker (Spencer) and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first self-made black female millionaire.

Bentham plays Nettie, the sweet and proper wife of Ransom (Kevin Carroll). Nettie is incredibly intelligent, a member of the National Association for Colored Women, and a great support to Sarah (Madam CJ Walker) – and her growing business.

Traoré portrays Esther a magnetic, artistic young woman who works on the makeshift assembly line for Sarah’s (Madam CJ Walker’s) – products. She is also a talented amateur photographer and quite avant-garde for her time.

Bentham will next be seen recurring in Netflix’s upcoming series Spinning Out. Previous credits include Ransom, Private Eyes and Rookie Blue. She’s repped by Amanda Rosenthal Talent and Trademark Talent.

Traoré’ recently was a series regular in BET series In Contempt and recurred on the MGM/Audience series Condor, starring William Hurt and Brendan Fraser. She made her feature film debut in MGM’s Carrie remake, directed by Kimberly Peirce. Her other TV credits include a series regular role on CBC series Murdoch Mysteries. She’s repped by Buchwald, The Characters Talent Agency and Thruline Entertainment.