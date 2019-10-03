‘Mad About You’: Cynthia Harris To Reprise Role, Cloris Leachman Also Joins Revival Limited Series For Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Original Mad About You cast member Cynthia Harris will be reprising her role in the upcoming limited series for Spectrum Originals, and Cloris Leachman will also guest star in the follow-up to the popular 1990s NBC comedy. The revival of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show stars original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, with new cast addition Abby Quinn.

In its return, Mad About You will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping off their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Quinn) at college.

The Sony Pictures Television series will see Harris reprising her role as Paul’s mother, Sylvia Buchman. Leachman will guest star as Mrs. Mandelbaum, one of Jamie’s therapy patients.

Leachman has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award. She recently appeared in Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed contemporary fantasy novel, American Gods. She’s currently working on The Croods 2, a sequel to the popular DreamWorks animated film.

Harris’s work includes the acclaimed Edward and Mrs. Simpson (BAFTA nomination Best Actress), Isadora, opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and Reuben, Reuben, opposite Tom Conti. Besides her revival of her role as Sylvia Buchman from Mad About You for five seasons, she had reoccurring roles on NBC’s L.A. Law (three seasons) and Rescue Me. Harris is also the co-artistic director and founding member of TACT (The Actors Company Theatre).

Production on Mad About You is currently underway and will premiere on Spectrum with the first six episodes on Nov. 20, with another six episodes to be released on Dec. 18.

Mad About You aired on NBC from 1992-99 and won multiple Emmys. All 164 original episodes are available free on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum subscribers.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will serve as an executive consultant.

Harris is represented by 44 West Entertainment. Leachman is represented by Juliet Green Management and Innovative Artists.