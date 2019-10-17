‘Mad About You’: Production On Revival Continues As Helen Hunt Recovers From Car Accident

Mad About You star Helen Hunt is home resting today after a serious car accident. She currently stars opposite Paul Reiser in a limited series revival of the popular 1990s NBC comedy for Spectrum Originals. Production on the show, which is pre-shooting today, continues as scheduled. It is unclear yet whether Hunt will be able to return to work tomorrow. The series, from Sony Pictures TV, is currently in production on Episode 7 of its 12-episode order.

The release of Mad About You will not be impacted. The first six episodes, which have been completed, are set to debut November 20, and the final six will be put out on Wednesday, December 18.

Jack Guy/Corbis Outline

Hunt was rushed to the hospital yesterday after the SUV in which she was riding flipped over during a violent crash in Los Angeles, according to a TMZ report. She was released a few hours later.

The new installment of Mad About You is set 20 years after the original series’ seven-season run ended on NBC in 1999. The revival explores the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping off their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) at college. Original cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind also reprise their roles as Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow, respectively.

The original sitcom won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards. All 164 original episodes are available free on-demand for Spectrum subscribers.

Mad About You is produced by Sony Pictures TV in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

Here is a teaser: