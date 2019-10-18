Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel To Star In ‘Station Eleven’ HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday) are set as main leads in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic limited drama series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Davis will play Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe. Patel will portray Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who must become a leader when the Georgia Flu strikes.

Somerville also will serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry) directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as co-EP. Paramount TV is the studio.

Davis starred in all four seasons of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. She next can be seen starring in the Tim Miller-directed and James Cameron-produced Terminator: Dark Fate, which hits theaters in November. Other credits include Black Mirror: San Junipero and starring opposite Charlize Theron in Tully. She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

Patel starred in Danny Boyle’s recent rock ‘n’ roll comedy feature Yesterday and next will be seen alongside Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne in feature The Aeronauts, set for release in December. He’s also set as a lead opposite Hugh Laurie in Armando Iannucci’s upcoming HBO space comedy Avenue 5. He is repped by WME.

