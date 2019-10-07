Click to Skip Ad
CNN Taps Lyle Gamm For Original Series Post

Lyle Gamm is joining CNN Original Series as senior vice president.

He succeeds Lizzie Fox, who was recently named the senior vice president of non-fiction programming for HBO Max.

Gamm will have day-to-day responsibility for overseeing the original series slate and managing the development, current and production staff in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

“Lyle is a highly regarded creative executive with deep experience as a network programmer, show runner and development consultant,” Amy Entelis, CNN Worldwide executive vice president, talent and content development, wrote in a memo to staff. “He is very knowledgeable about acquiring and developing shows as well as overseeing current series.”

Gamm previously was vice president of programming for Pivot TV/Participant Media, where he oversaw unscripted shows. He was executive producer of projects such as Secret Lives of Americans, Truth and Power, Angry Planet and Welcome to Fairfax.

He also worked closely with director-producer R.J. Cutler on projects including The September Issue and Fish, and the series The ResidentsAmerican Candidate and 30 Days. He also produced episodes of director Brett Morgan’s series Nimrod Nation, and director Alex Gibney’s The Human Behavior Experiments.

