‘Luther’ EP Hilary Salmon To Leave BBC Studios To Set Up Independent Drama Producer The Lighthouse With Nick Betts & Radford Neville

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios drama supremo Hilary Salmon, who has overseen series including Luther and Richard Gere’s MotherFatherSon, is leaving the production arm of the British public broadcaster.

Deadline understands that Salmon, who has been with the BBC for over twenty years, is setting up a drama production company with her former BBC Studios colleagues Nick Betts and Radford Neville

Salmon, Betts, who was previously Director of Scripted at BBC Studios, having joined the BBC in 2007 from NBC Universal, and Neville, who joined the BBC in 2017 from The Crown producer Left Bank, have established The Lighthouse. It is understood that the trio, who are equal partners in the independent venture, will produce scripted series for UK and international broadcasters and streaming platforms. Salmon and Neville will leave BBC Studios at the end of the year.

Salmon (below, second from right), who most recently was boss of BBC Studios’ London drama division, has been responsible for iconic BBC shows including Criminal Justice, which was remade for HBO as The Night Of, and long-running legal drama Silk with Maxine Peake.

SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

She has worked with top British talent on series such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s To The Ends of The Earth and Johnny Lee Miller’s The Long Firm, and co-produced series with U.S. networks including Five Days and House of Saddam with HBO.

Known best for producing Idris Elba’s cop drama Luther, she has also worked with writers including Peter Moffat, on series including Sophie Okonedo and Adrian Lester drama Undercover and upcoming Moffat-penned AMC series 61st Street, which is exec produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Her departure comes after BBC Studios hired Bodyguard producer Priscilla Parish as head of drama. Parish, who joined in September from World Productions, where she worked on series including the Richard Madden BBC/Netflix blockbuster Bodyguard and Line of Duty. She now oversees the creative strategy and development for the company’s slate of drama series and serials, daytime drama and factual drama including titles such as Doctor Who and BBC America’s upcoming Terry Pratchett adaptation The Watch.

Ralph Lee, Director Content, BBC Studios told Deadline, “Hilary is an exceptional creative, much loved by talent and all the teams she works with. Whilst at BBC Studios she has produced a plethora of award-winning dramas and we are really proud to have been on that journey with her. Likewise Rad has made a great impact, delivering some of our most ambitious shows with utter calm and professionalism. I’ve really enjoyed working with them both and I want to thank them for all their efforts and wish them every success with their new venture.”