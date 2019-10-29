‘Lucifer’ Final Episodes To Be Released In Two Batches Of Eight Via Netflix, Says Tom Ellis

Netflix will divide the fifth and final season of Lucifer into two eight-episode segments. The first eight will arrive, then a little break of indeterminate length, then the final eight will appear, according to series star Tom Ellis.

The revelation was made today during The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson was giving her mom and sister a tour of the Lucifer set guided by Ellis.

Clarkson’s family are huge Lucifer fans, with her sister a particular fangirl who introduced Clarkson to the series.

Netflix expanded the final Season 5 episode order for Lucifer, adding six more hours to bring the season total to 16 episodes. The move to add additional episodes came from the mpassioned fan support, the same base that got the former Fox show moved to Netflix.

Buoyed by strong fan support, which made Lucifer the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on the day of its May 2018 cancellation, series producer Warner Bros. TV shopped the series to steaming services and premium cable networks.

At 77 episodes through five seasons, Lucifer would be one of the longest-running Netflix original series.