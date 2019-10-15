‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack To Present C4 Plastic Surgery Format ‘The Surjury’ As Producers Prep U.S. Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island host Caroline Flack is to present Channel 4 format The Surjury as the producers prep a U.S. remake of the Gobstopper Television series.

The gig is a boon for Flack, who is best known for presenting the ITV2 reality dating format and has presented shows such as The X Factor. It is her first series for C4. The series, produced by Greenbird-backed Gobstopper Television, has wrapped filming in Manchester, where a 12-strong jury of the public must decide if people get the cosmetic surgery they’ve always dreamed of.

From bum-lifts to nose jobs, sculpted abs to breast enlargements, The Surjury allows people to explore their choices more thoroughly, and to take measured advice from their peers, some of whom may previously have gone under the knife themselves and will happily hold court on the subject.

Flack will introduce those wanting the surgery to the Jury, sharing facts about the procedures and the cosmetic surgery that they are requesting.

The Surjury was commissioned by Channel 4 Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor Becky Cadman with Ross McCarthy and Sharyn Mills as exec producers. It is expected to air early next year.

Flack said, “I’m over the moon to be hosting this exciting brand new show and my first for Channel 4.”

McCarthy called the show a “totally new way of doing peer to peer advice”.

Deadline understands that Gobstopper Television is also filming a U.S. pilot of the format.

The series has already become controversial in the UK, with MPs grilling Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon about it in a select committee hearing. But she said, “This is not intended to be exploitative and tawdry but is bringing to the fore an important issue in society today.”

“There are huge volumes of cosmetic surgery in society and there have been shows dealing with cosmetic surgery for decades, such as Extreme Makeover. The question is can we create a useful discussion about what that means in society and whether the current rates of cosmetic surgery are acceptable.”

Becky Cadman Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 said, “We’re delighted to have Caroline on board. To many, cosmetic surgery can seem like a ‘quick fix’ to a problem, but with Caroline and the Jury’s help, this new series looks at who wants it, and why – allowing those who make a strong enough case to their peers, to undergo the procedure of their choice. The show will neither glamorise nor condemn their choices: the aim is instead to interrogate the realities.”

Ross McCarthy CEO and Executive Producer for Gobstopper Television added, “Caroline is the perfect safe pair of hands for a format that taps into the social phenomenon of elective surgery.”