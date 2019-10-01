Louie Rankin, ‘Belly’ Actor & Dancehall Artist, Dies In Car Crash

Louie Rankin, a Jamaican part-time actor who appeared in films including Belly and Shottas and had a dancehall with “Typewriter,” died Monday in a car crash in Eastern Canada, local police said. He was in his mid-50s.

Crash scene near Ontario Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police said the car Rankin was driving collided with a transport truck near the town of Shelburne.

Born Leonard Ford, the Saint Thomas Parish native played Jamaican drug kingpin Lennox, aka Ox, in 1998’s Belly, opposite rapper-stars Nas and DMX. He also was known as the Original Don Dada and as Teddy Bruckshut — after the character he played in 2002’s Shottas. He also co-starred in We Run These Streets (2014). On Monday, Rankin posted on Instagram that he was in Toronto to film a movie:

His single “Typewriter” reached No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs charts — a week when fellow dancehall act Snow was No. 1 on that chart and the Billboard Hot 100 with “Infoirmer.”

In 2016, Louie and Belly star Nas reunited in DJ Khaled’s music video for his track “Nas Album Done.” Here is the video: