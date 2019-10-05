Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date & Teaser; JJ Feild Joins Cast – New York Comic Con

Netflix has set a December 24 launch date for Season 2 of Lost In Space, the streaming service’s family adventure series. The news came as the cast and crew talked up the upcoming season during its panel Saturday at New York Comic Con, where a teaser preview was shown (see that below).

The team also announced that JJ Feild (Turn Up Charlie, Turn: Washington Spies) has joined the cast for the new 10-episode season. The Turn: Washington Spies will recur as Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. He’s the academic contemporary of Maureen (Molly Parker), but with what he’s experienced bears more in common with her son Will (Maxwell Jenkins).

In Season 2, shot in Iceland and Vancouver, the Robinsons and Jupiter 2 are stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, and must work alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the always charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri.

The Netflix original series, produced by Legendary Television, stars Toby Stephens, Parker, Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Serricchio and Posey. Showrunner Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are executive producers.

Check out the trailer here: