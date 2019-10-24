Fast-Moving Wildfires Prompt Mandatory Evacuations In Santa Clarita North Of L.A.

UPDATED with more information: Two brush fires fueled by Southern California’s dangerous Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures have broken out in northern Los Angeles County on Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, with one growing quickly to more than 850 acres and forcing evacuations, and the other shutting down a direction of the region’s vital 5 Freeway.

Mandatory evacuations for the Tick Fire burning in Santa Clarita have been ordered for residents of homes from Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway. The Soledad Canyon offramps in both directions of the 14 are also closed.

L.A County Fire said the Tick Fire requested multiple air tankers to the area which are already on the scene. Several structures already appear to be in flames as all of Los Angeles’ local stations have broken in for special coverage.

Related Story Pacific Palisades Evacuations Lifted After Daylong Firefight In L.A.

A second unrelated fire being called the Old Fire is burning in the Castaic area a few miles west of the Tick Fire near Lake Hughes Road, which has spread quickly since coverage of the Tick Fire that has already reached some homes above the 5 Freeway, a major north-south artery into and out of the City of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol said the northbound 5 has now been been closed at Halsey Canyon.

A plume of thick, dark smoke is looming over the hills that separate the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, nearly the same vantage point for residents impacted by the Saddleridge Fire that burned more than 8,000 acres in northern Los Angeles two weeks ago. That fire forced the shutdown of several TV productions in the area, mostly due to accessibility issues as the 5 and 14 freeways were clogged or closed.

Today, both the Santa Clarita Film Office and FilmL.A. said they’ve received no reports of production shutdowns due to today’s fires.

Earlier Thursday a brush fire that broke out in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock was knocked down quickly as fire officials are on high alert with the region under another Red Flag warning that will last until at least Friday night.

The National Weather service forecasts “widespread critical conditions to most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties” with wind gusts between 40-60 mph, isolated gusts to 70 mph, humidity below 10 percent and temperatures between 87-97 degrees during that time.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire on a Pacific Palisades hillside that threatened multimillion-dollar homes there. Firefighters were still working on containment today amid fears the latest round of Santa Ana could cause new problems there.