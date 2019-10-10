‘Lore Olympus’: Webtoon And The Jim Henson Company Will Partner For YA Animated Series

EXCLUSIVE: Webtoon, the webcomic publisher and app that reaches more than 15 million daily readers, has partnered with The Jim Henson Company to develop Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus as an animated series aimed at young adults.

Lore Olympus, a stylized, contemporary, and vamped-up reworking of Greek mythology, is the top title on the Webtoon platform with a weekly release schedule and more than a million hits per episode.

The official synopsis from Webtoon: “Witness what the gods do…after dark. The friendships and the lies, the gossip and the wild parties, and of course, forbidden love. Because it turns out, the gods aren’t so different from us after all, especially when it comes to their problems. Stylish and immersive, this is one of mythology’s greatest stories — The Taking of Persephone — as it’s never been told before.”

The partnership with the Henson Company represents Webtoon’s first adaptation deal since launching in 2014. Ashley Griffis, executive director of television for The Henson Company, will guide the development process of the Hellenic-themed webcomic.

“At Henson, we love stories that inspire, both artistically and intellectually, and Webtoon’s Lore Olympus does both,” Griffis said. “Rachel Smythe’s new take on mythology and innovative design, with a unique female perspective, makes this project perfect for today’s young adults. The world of Lore Olympus is a welcome part of the Henson tradition of exceptional fantasy storytelling.”

Taylor Grant, Webtoon’s Senior Vice President of IP Development, said the Henson Company is as ideal partner to take a uniquely crafted property to its next-level incarnation.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Jim Henson Company, a beloved brand known for its commitment to quality entertainment,” Grant said. “The combination of our tremendously successful IP along with the. creative expertise of The Jim Henson company provides an opportunity to deliver a unique animated series unlike any we’ve seen before. We are excited to expand the Lore Olympus universe and bring it to life for a whole new audience.”