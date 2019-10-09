‘Logan’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ Casting Director Priscilla John Launches Casting Pictures Limited With Orla Maxwell

Veteran UK casting director Priscilla John (Logan) has launched Casting Pictures Limited with fellow casting executive Orla Maxwell (Red Joan).

The duo have worked together for more than 20 years as casting director and co-casting director/associate and the new firm will mark the beginning of their casting director partnership. They will be supported by associates Francesca Bradley and Andreya Lynham.

Emmy-nominee John’s dozens of major credits include Logan, Mamma Mia! and Captain America: The First Avenger. Recent productions include British feature Red Joan; Red Production’s eight-part Harlan Coben thriller Safe for Netflix; and Krypton seasons one & two for Warner Horizon/SyFy.

Recent European castings have included Michael Bay’s 6 Underground for Netflix/Skydance and UK casting on Amblin Entertainment’s The Turning. Also on the slate have been Glen Mazzara’s The Dark Tower for Amazon and Antoine Fuqua’s feature Infinite for Paramount. The duo have just commenced casting on Spell, Mark Tonderai’s feature for Paramount Players.

John commented, “Orla and I have been keen to form a company together for some time and Casting Pictures Limited can only reap the benefit of this efficient, fluent and dynamic team of casting directors and associates. We look forward to continuing and strengthening the working relationship we’ve built up over the years with our friends and colleagues in America, across Europe and of course UK.”

Maxwell added, “I feel lucky to have had one of the best trainings in the industry under Priscilla, one of the most prestigious and dynamic casting directors in the UK as her list of credits testify. Alongside Francesca and Andreya, Priscilla and I eagerly anticipate Casting Pictures Limited challenging us to explore the ever-changing global landscape that casting film or television now demands.”